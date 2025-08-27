The Australian mining group, whose production represents nearly 8% of the global total, published its annual results yesterday.

FY 2025 was marked by a decline in operating cash flow—due to iron ore prices falling below the $100 threshold—and a higher-than-usual level of investment, particularly to finance the development of new "carbon-free" technologies.

Fortescue has announced outright that this peak in capex is set to continue next year, meaning that it will likely exceed $4bn (US). As a result, the dividend has been reduced and brought back to its pre-pandemic level.

MarketScreener analysts estimate that around a quarter of the group's capex is discretionary. Three-quarters remains essential to maintain production levels and infrastructure.

In this respect, barring exceptional circumstances, they remain confident in the ability of the group led by the charismatic John Forrest to generate cash profits of at least $3bn per year.

This earnings capacity should be viewed relative to its market capitalization of nearly $40bn. Naturally, it could quickly jump if iron ore prices rebound.

It is currently hovering around $100 per ton, which is close to its break-even point between the 2016 low of $50 per ton and the 2021 peak of over $200 per ton.

Fortescue, whose policy is to distribute two-thirds of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends, maintains well-structured debt and very satisfactory solvency ratios.

Its current valuation multiples—whether based on operating profit, free cash flow, equity, or dividend yield—suggest that its share price is close to its historical average.