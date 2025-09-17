Forvia has announced that it has issued $500m in senior bonds maturing in 2033 at 6.750%, the automotive equipment manufacturer's second dollar-denominated bond issue, following an initial $500m issue placed last March.



This transaction, which was significantly oversubscribed to, is part of the group's ongoing diversification of funding sources and has significantly broadened its US institutional investor base, it explains.



Settlement is expected on September 23, subject to customary conditions. Forvia intends to use the proceeds to repay its existing long-term financial debt and extend the average maturity of its debt.



The bonds have been rated 'BB+' by Fitch, 'B1' by Moody's, and 'BB-' by Standard & Poor's. An application will be filed for admission to official listing on Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market).