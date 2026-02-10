Forvia Appoints New Executive Vice President

The automotive supplier has named Sébastien Limousin as Executive Vice President of its Business Group Seating, effective February 16.

He will succeed Stéphane Noël, who has decided to leave the group to pursue a new opportunity at the end of March and will ensure a smooth transition in the coming weeks.



A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, Sébastien brings strong leadership experience gained since joining Forvia in 2014. Over the past ten years, he has held several management positions, including program manager within the Business Group Interior Systems, then Vice President in charge of sales, programs, and strategy for the Business Group Clean Mobility. Since July 2025, he had served as Executive Vice President of Clean Mobility.



He will report directly to Martin Fischer, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, who stated: "Sébastien’s appointment comes at a time when Seating has significant opportunities to accelerate its growth and create more value for our customers and for the group. His proven ability to drive innovation and strengthen operational performance makes him the ideal leader to take our Seating activities to new heights."