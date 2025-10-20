Almost exactly a year ago, we compared Forvia's restructuring to cleaning the Augean stables.

The task is truly Herculean for the equipment manufacturer, which faces three major strategic challenges: the deep—and seemingly endless—slump in the European automotive sector; the viability of its operations in China, where it needs to work in concert with emerging manufacturers rather than suffer their steamroller effect; and the management of a colossal debt largely inherited from the acquisition of Hella.

Last year, the equipment manufacturer was confident and promised to reduce its financial leverage to 1.5x EBITDA by the end of 2025. This deadline has now been postponed to 2026. For the current year, the company will have to contend with leverage of 1.8x EBITDA, although the latter has been largely embellished by all kinds of adjustments.

The first nine months of FY 2025 saw very modest organic growth gains—less than 1%—entirely offset by an unfavorable currency effect linked to the decline of the dollar. The good news is that the group is overcoming the customs duty issue and is doing rather well in North America; the less good news is that it is struggling in China, where its sales are declining, despite rising car production in the Middle Kingdom.

The coming months will absolutely have to see an improvement in profitability, as Forvia faces a major refinancing deadline in 2027, with €1.6bn in long-term debt maturing. This is despite the fact that four-fifths of its capital structure is made up of debt, with only one-fifth of equity.

In this respect, any decline in operating profit will be severely punished by bond investors. This is especially true given that the three large tranches of debt maturing in 2027 were obtained at unbeatable interest rates, in a context that was much more flexible than today's. Although successful, the latest bond issues were already significantly less favorable.

It is therefore highly likely that in the future, interest expenses will weigh even more heavily on the equipment manufacturer's pre-tax profit. This explains the stockmarket's extreme mistrust, where Forvia is currently valued at 3x EBITDA and half of its equity.

Note that the group's three main shareholders—the Hella, Agnelli, and Peugeot families, who together control 17% of the capital—do not seem particularly eager to increase their holdings at these price levels.