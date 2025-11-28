Forvia confirmed on Friday that it has initiated divestment processes for certain segments of its portfolio, including its "Business Group Interiors" vehicle interiors division, following press reports suggesting a potential sale of the unit.

In a brief statement, the automotive supplier explained that, as a publicly listed company, it is unable to comment on market rumors or disclose specific details regarding any confidential offer, particularly concerning the valuation or price of the assets involved.



However, the group reiterated that it is currently conducting a "thorough strategic review of its portfolio," without providing further details on the divestment processes underway.



"Today, our priority remains to execute our roadmap with rigor and responsibility, while improving our performance and empowering our teams as we continue our strategic transformation," the company stated this morning.



After surging 15% over the past five sessions amid renewed speculation about possible asset sales, the stock was up another 0.7% today, bringing its gains to over 33% in the past three months.