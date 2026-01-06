Forvia Expands Collaboration with Microsoft

Appning, a Forvia brand, is partnering with Microsoft to launch the next phase of their collaboration, aimed at integrating Microsoft Foundry Tools within its ecosystem.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/06/2026 at 11:10 am EST

Appning is an automotive application distribution platform, connecting automakers and developers to shape the future of connected cars.



It powers more than 300 applications across 40 automotive brands, covering over 20% of the accessible market share and supports monetization through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and more...



The collaboration between the automotive supplier and the American tech giant builds on the successful integration of Microsoft Teams unveiled at CES 2025.



The new phase of the partnership focuses on integrating Microsoft Foundry Tools throughout the entire Appning platform to enhance voice interactions, intelligent content discovery, and the personalization of user experiences.