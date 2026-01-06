Appning is an automotive application distribution platform, connecting automakers and developers to shape the future of connected cars.
It powers more than 300 applications across 40 automotive brands, covering over 20% of the accessible market share and supports monetization through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and more...
The collaboration between the automotive supplier and the American tech giant builds on the successful integration of Microsoft Teams unveiled at CES 2025.
The new phase of the partnership focuses on integrating Microsoft Foundry Tools throughout the entire Appning platform to enhance voice interactions, intelligent content discovery, and the personalization of user experiences.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (14.4%);
- other (3.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).
