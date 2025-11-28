Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on November 21, through the companies it controls, it indirectly exceeded the threshold of 5% of Forvia's voting rights as a result of an off-market share acquisition.

The US investment bank states that it indirectly holds 11,820,900 Forvia shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 6.00% of the capital and 5.10% of the voting rights of the French automotive equipment manufacturer.