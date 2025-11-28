Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on November 21, through the companies it controls, it indirectly exceeded the threshold of 5% of Forvia's voting rights as a result of an off-market share acquisition.
The US investment bank states that it indirectly holds 11,820,900 Forvia shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 6.00% of the capital and 5.10% of the voting rights of the French automotive equipment manufacturer.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (14.4%);
- other (3.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).
