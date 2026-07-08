Forvia holds up thanks to Citi upgrade

Forvia is edging slightly lower (-0.51%, at €8.986) in a sharply down SBF 120 index, off 1.62%, dragged by renewed tensions in the Middle East. Yet early in the session, the stock rose as much as 4.21% on the back of a Citi recommendation upgrade.

The US bank upgraded the stock to Buy, while keeping its price target at €12. It believes that at current levels, the recent slide in the share price, down 22.07% since June 2, is excessive.



The analysts note that the auto industry has gotten used to weathering at least one crisis a year over the past six years, and 2026 already appears to have delivered three. The conflict in the Middle East has heightened uncertainty around consumer prices, inflation and downtrading, while also adding to the raw materials bill. There is also the ускорation of restructuring measures to cut headcount in R&D, engineering and production by European automakers, which continue to lose market share in China. Finally, Citi notes that "the insatiable demand for AI chips is starting to create uncertainty around the availability of DRAM chips for 2027".



In the favorable scenario...



The analysts are not particularly concerned about regional divergences in the powertrain mix, which have become more pronounced since the start of the year between the United States and the rest of the world. They also believe there is significant upside potential for the stock if sales in China stabilize, if there are signs of EU support for local production and/or additional tariffs on imports of Chinese plug-in hybrid vehicles. Finally, the recent resilience in volumes in Europe could also extend into the second half and ease fears of a major slowdown in demand for new cars over the summer.



The less optimistic scenario...



Citi says the market is clearly signaling that the key risk for Forvia sits on the credit side. Net debt is around €6bn for fiscal year 2026, versus a market capitalization of €1.8bn and negative net working capital requirements that include more than €7bn in supplier payables. The analysts add that bearish investors will argue that this setup reduces the resilience of the business model in the event of a shock to auto production, which would weigh on FCF at a time when margins could weaken cyclically.