Forvia will improve its debt profile by repaying €700m of 2031 bonds with the €600m from its new 2031 issue and available cash.
Forvia has decided to increase the maximum amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Bonds and 2027 Senior Bonds accepted under the Tender Offers from €600m to €700m in total nominal value.
These Tender Offers reduce the outstanding amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Bonds to €700m, compared to €900m outstanding, and that of the 2027 Senior Bonds to €390m, compared to €890m outstanding.
The settlement date for the Buyback Offers is expected to be September 15, 2025, or as soon as reasonably possible after that date, the group said.
Forvia improves debt profile by repaying E700m in 2031 bonds.
Published on 09/12/2025 at 01:08 am EDT
