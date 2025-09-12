Forvia will improve its debt profile by repaying €700m of 2031 bonds with the €600m from its new 2031 issue and available cash.



Forvia has decided to increase the maximum amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Bonds and 2027 Senior Bonds accepted under the Tender Offers from €600m to €700m in total nominal value.



These Tender Offers reduce the outstanding amount of the 2027 Sustainability-Linked Bonds to €700m, compared to €900m outstanding, and that of the 2027 Senior Bonds to €390m, compared to €890m outstanding.



The settlement date for the Buyback Offers is expected to be September 15, 2025, or as soon as reasonably possible after that date, the group said.