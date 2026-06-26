Forvia keeps sliding despite Jefferies' positive view

Already down 2.74% on Thursday, Forvia shares extended their decline (-1.79%, at €9.118) despite a broadly positive note from Jefferies, which was able to join a pre-close conference call ahead of the half-year results.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/26/2026 at 03:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. investment bank said that, overall, first-half performance is in line with expectations, putting the auto parts supplier on track to meet its 2026 targets. A slight unfavorable currency impact was flagged.



In Europe, outperformance held up, while in China, underperformance continued, although with a slight sequential improvement.



By division, solid growth was posted in Electronics, while in Seating, the BYD-related hit persists, but conditions are improving. At Clarion, strong growth continued, albeit at a slower pace, and in Lighting, an improvement from the first quarter was noted, even though it remains in negative territory.



Inflation and financial outlook



Jefferies also said cost inflation rose sharply in the second quarter and that Forvia is actively mitigating the impact and expects to pass through or recover these items over the course of the year. The group also said its exposure to memory chips is limited (€50m) and that the situation in this area was under control.



Guidance for a full-year margin of between 6% and 6.5% was reiterated, with a heavier weighting in the second half. At the same time, the positive impact from the internal turnaround plan is expected to come in at €110m for the year, with an estimated split of roughly 40/60 between the first and second halves.



Jefferies' rating remains Buy, with a €17 price target, implying 83% upside.