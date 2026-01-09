Forvia Partners with Sinopec to Accelerate Hydrogen Development in China
Forvia has announced the entry of a local strategic investor into the capital of FORVIA Hydrogen Solutions China, its subsidiary dedicated to hydrogen activities in China, following a capital increase of 300 million yuan (approximately 40 million euros).
Sinopec, a Chinese energy and chemical specialist and a major player in the hydrogen value chain, will join the project as an industrial partner through its subsidiary Chaoyang Hydrogen New Energy Venture Capital Fund.
In 2024, China produced 36.5 million tonnes of hydrogen, an increase of 3.5% compared to 2023, mainly for the chemical sector, with growing use in transportation and steelmaking. China is the world's largest market for fuel cell vehicles, with more than 30,000 units sold, and operates 559 refueling stations. The 2025 roadmap targets 500,000 hydrogen vehicles by 2030 and over one million by 2035, supported by subsidies, toll exemptions, and reduced hydrogen prices.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (14.4%);
- other (3.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.