Forvia Receives Distinction from the Global Lighthouse Network
Forvia's Yancheng plant has been designated a Global Lighthouse Factory by the Global Lighthouse Network, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, for its outstanding industrial performance. This marks a first for the French automotive supplier.
The company notes that the recognition of this Chinese facility "marks a major milestone and demonstrates the international acknowledgment of Forvia's leadership in the transition toward smart manufacturing."
The Global Lighthouse Network recognizes the most high-performing operational sites and value chains, which have achieved exceptional levels of excellence in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer orientation, sustainability, and talent management.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (14.4%);
- other (3.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).
