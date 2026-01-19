Forvia Receives Distinction from the Global Lighthouse Network

Forvia's Yancheng plant has been designated a Global Lighthouse Factory by the Global Lighthouse Network, an initiative of the World Economic Forum, for its outstanding industrial performance. This marks a first for the French automotive supplier.

The company notes that the recognition of this Chinese facility "marks a major milestone and demonstrates the international acknowledgment of Forvia's leadership in the transition toward smart manufacturing."



The Global Lighthouse Network recognizes the most high-performing operational sites and value chains, which have achieved exceptional levels of excellence in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer orientation, sustainability, and talent management.