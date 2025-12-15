On Friday evening, automotive equipment manufacturer Forvia announced its intention to exercise its option to repurchase part of its 3.75% bonds maturing in 2028, for a principal amount of €200 million out of a total of €700 million.
These redemptions will be made at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest at the redemption date. The redemption date will be December 24 and the record date will be December 23.
Forvia repurchases part of its 2028 bonds ahead of schedule
Published on 12/15/2025 at 01:09 am EST
