Forvia repurchases part of its 2028 bonds ahead of schedule

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/15/2025 at 01:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Friday evening, automotive equipment manufacturer Forvia announced its intention to exercise its option to repurchase part of its 3.75% bonds maturing in 2028, for a principal amount of €200 million out of a total of €700 million.



These redemptions will be made at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest at the redemption date. The redemption date will be December 24 and the record date will be December 23.