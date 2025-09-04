Forvia announced on Thursday that it has issued a senior bond that was significantly oversubscribed to, enabling it to increase the amount of the transaction to €600m, compared with the €500m initially planned.



The funds raised through the issuance of these 5.375% bonds maturing in 2031 will be used to finance the repurchase of the automotive equipment manufacturer's sustainable bonds maturing in 2027 and/or conventional bonds with the same maturity.



Any remaining proceeds from the offering will be used to repay other senior debt, it says.



Forvia says it plans to file for admission of the new bonds to official listing on Euronext Dublin. Settlement of the new bonds is scheduled for September 15.