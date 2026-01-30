These contracts cover Forvia Hella's Seating, Interiors, and Lighting activities and will be produced at seven plants in the United States and Mexico to support the manufacturer's production operations in North America.
Specifically, for the Seating division, the automotive supplier will provide front seat structures, foam, trim, and complete seats offering enhanced comfort, improved quality, and an optimized lightweight design.
In the Interiors segment, Forvia will manufacture dashboards and door panels for its client, incorporating natural fiber-based core materials to deliver an experience that is both functional and more sustainable, fully integrated into the cockpit architecture.
Finally, for the Lighting segment, it will supply LED projector modules with lenses designed for precise light distribution, allowing for adaptable beams and a high level of efficiency.
FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide);
- interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules;
- audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.;
- exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide);
- lighting equipment (14.4%);
- other (3.8%).
At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).
