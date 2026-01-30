Forvia Secures Over One Billion Dollars in Contracts

Forvia has secured over one billion dollars in new contracts and program extensions from a major European automaker.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/30/2026 at 03:32 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These contracts cover Forvia Hella's Seating, Interiors, and Lighting activities and will be produced at seven plants in the United States and Mexico to support the manufacturer's production operations in North America.



Specifically, for the Seating division, the automotive supplier will provide front seat structures, foam, trim, and complete seats offering enhanced comfort, improved quality, and an optimized lightweight design.



In the Interiors segment, Forvia will manufacture dashboards and door panels for its client, incorporating natural fiber-based core materials to deliver an experience that is both functional and more sustainable, fully integrated into the cockpit architecture.



Finally, for the Lighting segment, it will supply LED projector modules with lenses designed for precise light distribution, allowing for adaptable beams and a high level of efficiency.