Chery Automobile and Forvia have signed a letter of intent to establish a long-term global strategic partnership.
Forvia, recognized for its technological expertise and global presence, will fully support Chery's international expansion through its global R&D and industrial footprint.
By aligning Forvia's cutting-edge technologies and industrial footprint with Chery's international growth strategy, we are confident in our ability to jointly seize new market opportunities, accelerate sustainable value creation, and set new performance standards in the automotive industry, Forvia said.
Forvia signs strategic partnership with Chery Automobile
Published on 10/01/2025 at 08:49 am EDT
