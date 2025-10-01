FORVIA SE is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing, and marketing automotive equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - seats (32%; No. 1 worldwide); - interior car parts (18.9%; 1 worldwide): dashboards and instrument panels (No. 1 worldwide), doors and door panels, and acoustic modules; - audiovisual and multimedia equipment (15.5%): car radios, multimedia devices, navigation systems, automatic guiding systems, location systems, safety assistance systems with CDD captor cameras, wireless communication, monitors, etc.; - exhaust systems (15.4%; No. 1 worldwide); - lighting equipment (14.4%); - other (3.8%). At the end of 2024, the group had more than 290 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.8%), Germany (10.3%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (30.7%), Asia (26.7%) and America (26.5%).