Automotive equipment manufacturer Forvia posted a 3.7% decline in sales to €6.12bn for Q3 2025, due to a negative currency effect, without which sales were stable on an organic basis.



Compared to global automotive production, the group's sales underperformed by 440bp, penalized by an unfavorable geographic mix, the normalization of tooling sales, and negative volume and mix effects.



During the quarter, it continued to roll out its five-year EU-FORWARD initiative (2024-2028) aimed at restoring its competitiveness in Europe, including the announcement of approximately 800 new job cuts.



Forvia confirms its 2025 targets of revenue between €26.3bn and €27.5bn at constant exchange rates, an operating margin between 5.2% and 6% of revenue, and net cash flow greater than or equal to the 2024 level (i.e., €655m).



The group is also targeting an adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of less than or equal to 1.8x at December 31, 2025 on an organic basis, and is committed to bringing it below 1.5x in 2026, a target supported by asset disposals.