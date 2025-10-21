UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of €10.2 following the publication of "Q3 revenue in line with expectations."



"After Q3, we expect limited changes compared to the consensus for FY 2025," UBS said.



Forvia has confirmed its 2025 targets, namely revenue of between €26.3bn and €27.5bn at constant exchange rates, an operating margin of between 5.2% and 6% of revenue, and net cash flow greater than or equal to the 2024 level (i.e., €655m).



The group is also targeting an adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of less than or equal to 1.8x as of December 31, 2025, on an organic basis, and has committed to bringing it below 1.5x in 2026, a target supported by asset disposals.