The idea does not look revolutionary at first glance: a company still run by its founder tends to outperform the market average. Intuitively, it makes sense. But it is worth exploring the reasons and the players involved.

Among Fortune 500 companies, only 24 are led by their founder. This ranking brings together 500 U.S. companies by revenue and represents two-thirds of U.S. GDP. An overwhelming minority. And yet, a minority that outperforms.

Bain & Co sheds more light. From 2015 to 2024, S&P 500 companies considered 'founder-led'-those with the founder as CEO or a member of the board-outperformed their peers by 2x. For tech companies, the outperformance is 2.8x. How to explain such a gap?

Founder leadership

First, legitimacy is central. Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, calls himself the company's "biological mother." The initial risks, personal sacrifices, and years of uncertainty forge a certain authority.

This legitimacy translates very concretely into leadership. A study by specialist firm ghSmart shows that 86% of founders have a strong ability to inspire their teams through passion, charisma, and loyalty. By contrast, nearly two-thirds of non-founder CEOs struggle to generate the same level of buy-in.

Succession therefore becomes a delicate exercise. It is important for the successor to benefit from the founder's earned legitimacy to build their own. That is what underpinned the success of heirs apparent like Tim Cook at Apple and Satya Nadella at Microsoft.

Another logical argument is that founders care more about their long-term vision than short-term issues. A founder is more driven by passion and commitment. Not that hired CEOs are not, but other factors enter the equation for them. So when noise arises from disappointing short-term results, they are more likely to make decisions that contradict what would be optimal over time.

Linked to legitimacy is the notion of forgiveness. Missteps, falsehoods, and controversies are forgiven much more easily.

You likely have examples in mind, but failing that, the Cambridge Analytica scandal that splashed Facebook in 2018 illustrates this well. Despite the scale of the crisis, Mark Zuckerberg remained central and accepted by shareholders.

Thus, consciously or not, a founder-CEO more readily makes unpopular decisions. On the other side, some CEOs may be more cautious, even hiring consulting firms to legitimize a decision they already knew was sound.

Who's concerned

Among the 24 Fortune 500 companies still led by their founder, there are 12 tech names: Nvidia, Meta, Dell, Tesla, Salesforce, Coupang, Block, Super Micro Computer, Carvana, Wayfair, Airbnb, and DoorDash.

There are also 11 non-tech companies: Capital One, Penske, Apollo, BlackRock, Steel Dynamics, Regeneron, Prologis, Sanmina, Monster Beverage, Intercontinental Exchange, and Blackstone. Finally, Skechers is the only company in the group that is not public, since it was acquired in May of this year.

So if we compare these companies' performance with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, in 2025 and over the past five years: the outperformance still holds.

In 2025, founder-led tech companies show outperformance of about 5.4% versus the Nasdaq, helped by the stellar form of Carvana (+116%) and Wayfair (+127%) this year.

For non-tech names, the outperformance versus the S&P 500 is slightly above 8%.

Over five years, the tech group beats the Nasdaq by a wide margin, roughly 118.7%. The non-tech group tops the S&P by around 70%.

That wraps up an article meant mainly to remind us that no, the team at the helm is not a detail. And yes, it can be a significant part of the conviction one assigns to a stock. Finally, while good management does not send any product or service to the moon, it is always worth factoring it into one's investment criteria.