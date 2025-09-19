September 2025 is shaping up to break the traditional curse of this notoriously bearish month for equities. In the absence of any compelling reasons to pull stocks back, investors are pushing them higher, enticed by colossal spending to transform the world into one vast data centre. The week ends with the Bank of Japan, Trump and Xi, record-high indices, and a few cyberattacks.

Those old articles warning that September is typically the worst month for stocks seem increasingly distant. Over the past three decades, the S&P 500 has lost an average of 0.7% in September. Yet, now in the second half of the month, Wall Street continues its record-breaking streak.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut rates, as widely expected. Equity markets felt reassured, taking the move as a green light to climb higher—despite the Fed's stern warning that such rate cuts won't be a recurring theme. The bond market, as usual, took a more cautious view, interpreting the Fed's message as hesitance to ease policy too quickly or too aggressively. However, Wall Street keeps one eye on the prospect that the Fed could soon fall under the influence of the White House, with Jerome Powell expected to step down in the coming months. This outlook has energised small caps: the Russell 2000 index, which tracks them, surged 2.5% yesterday and even set an intraday record. Records were also broken by the Nasdaq 100 (+0.95%), the S&P 500 (+0.5%) and the Dow Jones (+0.3%). Earlier in Europe, indices rode Wall Street's coattails. France's CAC 40 gained 0.9% and Germany's DAX rose by 1.35%.

One standout session move was Intel, which soared 23% following an investment by Nvidia. Once again, tech-sector insularity pays dividends. Investment in AI and speculation triggered by this relatively minor development within semiconductors reverberated globally, notably lifting European names from ASML to Soitec.

The week remains dominated by central banks. Following rate decisions from the Fed, and the central banks of England, Norway and Brazil, it was the Bank of Japan's turn overnight. As expected by economists, the BoJ left rates unchanged. This lack of surprise nevertheless strengthened the yen against the dollar. The Bank also announced plans to begin unwinding its massive ETF holdings accumulated to stabilise markets. The process is expected to take years, with annual disposals averaging $4.2bn.

Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Xi Jinping by phone at 3pm CET, to discuss both points of contention and areas of cooperation between the United States and China. The US President also said that Vladimir Putin has "let him down". He joins a list of Western leaders who have made similar observations.

Asian markets have reversed course somewhat from yesterday. Japan is down 0.9%, South Korea 0.7%, India 0.4%, and Taiwan 0.2%. Australia has rebounded by 0.7%, and Hong Kong has regained some altitude. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index has seen little change over the week. European futures are hovering near flat in early trading. The bias on Wall Street remains mildly bullish, at least in the early hours.

Today's Economic Highlights:

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold: US$3,651.3

Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.25

: US$67.25 United States 10 years : 4.12%

: 4.12% BITCOIN: US$116,880

In corporate news:

Solvay to cut 140 jobs in Germany.

EQT launches sale of its Nordic broadband and data centre businesses, according to the FT.

Novo Nordisk lays off US team responsible for obesity and diabetes education.

Capgemini issues €4 billion in bonds with four maturities to finance the acquisition of WNS.

Vinci wins the €885 million contract to electrify the Rail Baltica project.

According to La Lettre, France's Ardian and InfraVia and America's KKR, Blackstone and GIP are eyeing Altice France.

FedEx gains 5.5% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.

Lennar loses 3.2% in after-hours trading following its quarterly results.

Cybersecurity company Netskope valued at $8.8 billion on its first day of trading.

United Parcel Service ends its plan to acquire Estafeta.

The various shares of the Adani group are climbing after the Indian regulator rejected Hindenburg's allegations.

Hyundai Motor raised its revenue forecast for 2025 but lowered its profit expectations.

Yesterday, Bloomberg revealed that Sumitomo Mitsui is considering increasing its stake in US investment bank Jefferies Financial.

S&P raised Embraer's credit rating from ‘BBB-’ to ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook.

