FP Corporation's impressive H1 26 results, driven by strategic price revisions and steady product volumes, underscore its financial strength. The company's consistent performance and improved gearing reflect its resilience. Benefiting from favorable analyst ratings and with optimistic growth projections, FP Corporation is well-positioned for continued success in a competitive market.

Published on 12/24/2025 at 02:32 am EST - Modified on 12/24/2025 at 03:04 am EST

FP Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan. It manufactures and sells food containers, packaging materials, and machines. It offers catalog mail order services, storage, picking and delivery. The company also exports and imports products, operates franchise chains, and sells recycled plastic products, cardboard and machinery, including leasing services.

FP Corporation reported robust H1 26 results, with net sales up 4% y/y, driven by price revisions, steady product volumes, and OPET contributions boosting ordinary profit by JPY 2.7bn, despite headwinds from raw material costs (-JPY 400m) and logistics (+JPY 350m rise). It maintains its full-year guidance unchanged: net sales JPY 245.3bn (up 4.1% y/y), operating profit JPY 19.8bn (up 7.1% y/y).

Improved gearing

FP Corporation posted strong performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 6.4%, reaching JPY 236bn in FY 25, driven by volume growth in core food packaging and joint venture contributions. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 4% to JPY 33.2bn, with its margins contracting from 15.1% to 14.1%.

Over FY 22-25, FCF transitioned from a negative -JPY 4.4bn to +JPY 10.8bn, supported by growth in cash inflow from operations, rising from JPY 23.2bn to JPY 27.9bn. In addition, its gearing improved from 60.5% to 52.2%.

In comparison, ZACROS Corporation, a local peer, reported a slightly lower revenue CAGR of 5.7% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY 151bn in FY 25. EBITDA edged up at a CAGR of 1% to JPY 16.2bn, with its margin contracting from 12.3% to 10.7%.

Optimistic outlook

The company declared annual dividends of JPY 61.5 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.2%.



FP Corporation is currently trading at a P/E of 14.3x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 183.6, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 20.3x but higher than ZACROS Corporation's P/E of 12.9x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY 36.6bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 9.7x but higher than that of ZACROS Corporation (4.3x).

FP Corporation is liked by most of the analysts who monitor it, with five having 'Buy' ratings and just one with a 'Hold' rating for an average target price of JPY 3,401.7, implying 30% upside potential over the share's current market price.

Consensus estimated EBITDA to rise at a CAGR of 2.7% to JPY 255.2bn with margins expanding by 100bp to 15.1% over FY 25-28. In addition, net profit CAGR of 5% to JPY 38.4bn. Meanwhile, for ZACROS Corporation, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 3.1%, with a net profit CAGR of 5.4%.

Overall, FP Corporation shows strong growth potential with robust financial performance, with a positive analyst sentiment. Despite challenges, its strategic initiatives and market position suggest a promising outlook, making it an attractive investment compared to its local peer, ZACROS Corporation. However, it faces risks from volatile raw material costs, capex execution, credit refinancing, margin pressure, macroeconomic factors, and equity valuation, mitigated by strong cash flow and strategic debt management.