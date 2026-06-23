Accor : JP Morgan reiterates Overweight and raises its price target from €59 to €60.50. Oddo BHF reiterates Outperform and lifts its price target from €51 to €54.

Amundi : BNP Paribas reiterates Neutral and raises its price target from €82 to €92.

BioMérieux : Morgan Stanley downgrades from Equal-weight to Underweight and cuts its price target from €100 to €64.

Capgemini : Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy and cuts its price target from €165 to €150.

Exail Technologies : Stifel initiates coverage at Buy with a €140 price target.

Hermès International : HSBC downgrades from Buy to Hold and cuts its price target from €2,100 to €1,870. Oddo BHF reiterates Neutral and cuts its price target from €1,780 to €1,700.

Interparfums : Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy and trims its price target from €35 to €34.

L'Oréal : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Hold to Sell and cuts its price target from €360 to €340.

Legrand : Deutsche Bank reiterates Hold and raises its price target from €148 to €150.

Pierre & Vacances : Portzamparc downgrades from Strong Buy to Hold and cuts its price target from €2.20 to €2.

TotalEnergies : CICC initiates coverage at Outperform with a €90 price target. Zacks reiterates Neutral and cuts its price target from $91 to $85.

Veolia Environnement : Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight and raises its price target from €36 to €39.

X-Fab Silicon Foundries : Bernstein upgrades from Market Perform to Outperform and raises its price target from €5 to €12.80.