France analyst calls: Hermès and L'Oréal in tears, Exail and X-Fab smiling
Among the day's biggest moves, note the downgrades for Hermès, L'Oréal and BioMérieux, while X-Fab and Exail get promoted.
Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:46 am EDT
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Amundi : BNP Paribas reiterates Neutral and raises its price target from €82 to €92.
BioMérieux : Morgan Stanley downgrades from Equal-weight to Underweight and cuts its price target from €100 to €64.
Capgemini : Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy and cuts its price target from €165 to €150.
Exail Technologies : Stifel initiates coverage at Buy with a €140 price target.
Hermès International : HSBC downgrades from Buy to Hold and cuts its price target from €2,100 to €1,870. Oddo BHF reiterates Neutral and cuts its price target from €1,780 to €1,700.
Interparfums : Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy and trims its price target from €35 to €34.
L'Oréal : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Hold to Sell and cuts its price target from €360 to €340.
Legrand : Deutsche Bank reiterates Hold and raises its price target from €148 to €150.
Pierre & Vacances : Portzamparc downgrades from Strong Buy to Hold and cuts its price target from €2.20 to €2.
TotalEnergies : CICC initiates coverage at Outperform with a €90 price target. Zacks reiterates Neutral and cuts its price target from $91 to $85.
Veolia Environnement : Morgan Stanley reiterates Overweight and raises its price target from €36 to €39.
X-Fab Silicon Foundries : Bernstein upgrades from Market Perform to Outperform and raises its price target from €5 to €12.80.