France analyst views: added coverage on Airbus, Oddo reviews real estate landlords

Airbus is getting new coverage, while Oddo BHF upgrades Klepierre to outperform. Targets are also raised for Axa, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale.

Airbus : Banco BTG Pactual initiates coverage at buy with a price target of €240. RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €215 from €200.



Amundi : RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating with a price target raised to €78 from €72.



Axa : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €50 from €46.



Carmila : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target cut to €20.50 from €21.50.



Credit Agricole : UBS maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €22 from €21.60.



Fonciere Inea : Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating with a price target cut to €36 from €37.



Gecina : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target cut to €90 from €92.



Icade : Oddo BHF maintains its underperform rating with a price target cut to €20 from €22.



Jcdecaux : JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating with a price target raised to €30 from €29.



Klepierre : Oddo BHF upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised to €40 from €36.



M6 Metropole Television : JP Morgan maintains its underweight rating with a price target cut to €11.70 from €12.50.



Societe Generale : UBS maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €89.30 from €86.10.



Tf1 : JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating with a price target cut to €9.30 from €9.60.



Totalenergies : Gerdes Energy Research LLC maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to $107 from $97.