Airbus : Banco BTG Pactual initiates coverage at buy with a price target of €240. RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €215 from €200.

Amundi : RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating with a price target raised to €78 from €72.

Axa : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €50 from €46.

Carmila : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target cut to €20.50 from €21.50.

Credit Agricole : UBS maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €22 from €21.60.

Fonciere Inea : Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating with a price target cut to €36 from €37.

Gecina : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target cut to €90 from €92.

Icade : Oddo BHF maintains its underperform rating with a price target cut to €20 from €22.

Jcdecaux : JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating with a price target raised to €30 from €29.

Klepierre : Oddo BHF upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised to €40 from €36.

M6 Metropole Television : JP Morgan maintains its underweight rating with a price target cut to €11.70 from €12.50.

Societe Generale : UBS maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €89.30 from €86.10.

Tf1 : JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating with a price target cut to €9.30 from €9.60.

Totalenergies : Gerdes Energy Research LLC maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to $107 from $97.