France analyst views: HSBC turns negative on Stellantis

To wrap up the week, RBC Capital raises its targets on two French energy-equipment standouts, Schneider and Legrand. HSBC downgrades Stellantis, and Goldman Sachs weighs in on OVH and Publicis.

Arkema : Jefferies keeps its hold rating, cutting its price target to €50 from €54.



Danone : Deutsche Bank reiterates its sell rating and raises its price target to €63 from €59.



Euronext : BNP Paribas keeps its underperform rating, raising its price target to €128 from €125.



Legrand : RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and raises its price target to €150 from €140.



Ovh Groupe : Goldman Sachs reiterates its sell rating and raises its price target to €6 from €5.50.



Publicis Groupe : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating and raises its price target to €112 from €110.



Sanofi : Jefferies reiterates its buy rating and cuts its price target to $57 from $58.60.



Schneider Electric : RBC Capital keeps its outperform rating and raises its price target to €320 from €290.



Stellantis : HSBC cuts its rating to underweight from hold and lowers its price target to €4 from €5.50.



Totalenergies : UBS reiterates its buy rating and cuts its price target to €83 from €89. Zacks reiterates its neutral rating and cuts its price target to $79 from $85.