France analyst views: HSBC turns negative on Stellantis
To wrap up the week, RBC Capital raises its targets on two French energy-equipment standouts, Schneider and Legrand. HSBC downgrades Stellantis, and Goldman Sachs weighs in on OVH and Publicis.
Published on 07/03/2026 at 02:42 am EDT
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Danone : Deutsche Bank reiterates its sell rating and raises its price target to €63 from €59.
Euronext : BNP Paribas keeps its underperform rating, raising its price target to €128 from €125.
Legrand : RBC Capital maintains its sector perform rating and raises its price target to €150 from €140.
Ovh Groupe : Goldman Sachs reiterates its sell rating and raises its price target to €6 from €5.50.
Publicis Groupe : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating and raises its price target to €112 from €110.
Sanofi : Jefferies reiterates its buy rating and cuts its price target to $57 from $58.60.
Schneider Electric : RBC Capital keeps its outperform rating and raises its price target to €320 from €290.
Stellantis : HSBC cuts its rating to underweight from hold and lowers its price target to €4 from €5.50.
Totalenergies : UBS reiterates its buy rating and cuts its price target to €83 from €89. Zacks reiterates its neutral rating and cuts its price target to $79 from $85.