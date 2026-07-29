France analyst views: HSBC turns positive again on Kering, Safran swamped by target hikes

Safran's results published yesterday are driving a wave of price-target increases. Kering is winning back HSBC after its numbers. Air Liquide, a bit less so.

Air Liquide : Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a price target cut to €194 from €196. Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating with a price target cut to €177 from €179.



Alten : Bernstein maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €140 from €135. Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €106 from €104.



Biomérieux : Barclays maintains its market weight rating with a price target cut to €75 from €80. UBS maintains its market perform rating with a price target cut to €78 from €80.



Carvolix : Oddo BHF initiates coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of €10.50.



Compagnie Des Alpes : Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating with a price target cut to €26.50 from €28.50.



EssilorLuxottica : UBS maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €282 from €278.



Eurofins Scientific : Jefferies maintains its underperform rating with a price target cut to €58 from €60.



Gecina : Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating with a price target cut to €94.90 from €99.40.



Kering : Bernstein maintains its market perform rating with a price target raised to €270 from €220. HSBC upgrades to overweight from hold with a price target raised to €340 from €290. Mediobanca maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €360 from €350.



LVMH : CLSA maintains its accumulate rating with a price target cut to €580 from €630.



Safran : BNP Paribas maintains its market perform rating with a price target raised to €350 from €320. Citi maintains a market perform rating with a price target raised to €345 from €315. Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €398 from €365. JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating with a price target raised to €430 from €400. Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating with a price target raised to €370 from €315. RBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €400 from €370. Vertical Research Partners maintains its buy rating with a price target raised to €390 from €354. William O'Neil resumes coverage at buy.



SMCP : Bernstein maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised to €10.40 from €10.



Sodexo : UBS maintains its market perform rating with a price target raised to €57.50 from €46.75.



Soitec : BNP Paribas maintains its market perform rating with a price target raised to €120 from €110.



Valeo : UBS maintains its market perform rating with a price target raised to €13 from €12.50.