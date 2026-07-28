Bnp Paribas : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €136 from €122.
Bénéteau : UBS reiterates its market perform rating, cutting its price target to €6.85 from €7.10.
Eutelsat Communications : Bernstein reiterates its market perform rating, raising its price target to €2.90 from €2.70.
Exail Technologies : Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from overweight, cutting its price target to €134 from €160.
Gérard Perrier Industrie : Oddo BHF initiates coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of €100.
Hermès International : CICC reiterates a market perform rating, cutting its price target to €1 800 from €1 900. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, cutting its price target to €1 850 from €1 930.
Lumibird : Portzamparc reiterates its strong buy rating, raising its price target to €35 from €34.
Lvmh : Barclays reiterates its overweight rating, raising its price target to €620 from €600. Mediobanca reiterates its market perform rating, cutting its price target to €560 from €590. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, cutting its price target to €520 from €540. Oddo BHF reiterates its outperform rating, raising its price target to €590 from €583. RBC Capital Markets reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €575 from €600. UBS reiterates its buy rating, trimming its price target to €645 from €650.
Michelin : Deutsche Bank reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €37 from €36. JP Morgan reiterates its equal-weight rating, raising its price target to €35 from €30. Jefferies reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €40 from €35.
Rexel : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €42 from €39. Oddo BHF reiterates its neutral rating, raising its price target to €37 from €36. Oxcap Analytics reiterates its overweight rating, raising its price target to €41.60 from €40.40.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Bernstein reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €230 from €245.
SES : Bernstein reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €10 from €10.50. New Street Research LLP downgrades to sell from neutral, raising its price target to €6.40 from €5.40.
Soitec : JP Morgan reiterates a market perform rating, raising its price target to €98 from €92.
Stmicroelectronics : HSBC reiterates its buy rating, cutting its price target to €81 from €84.
Thales : Berenberg reiterates its hold rating, raising its price target to €275 from €265. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, raising its price target to €264 from €253.
Totalenergies : Piper Sandler & Co reiterates a market perform rating, cutting its price target to $84 from $85. Zacks reiterates a market perform rating, raising its price target to $91 from $85.
Veolia Environnement : Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight, cutting its price target to €38 from €39.
France analyst views: LVMH gets tongues wagging, Morgan Stanley downgrades Veolia
Analysts are reacting to earnings releases, notably those from LVMH, Michelin, Rexel and Soitec.
Published on 07/28/2026 at 02:37 am EDT
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