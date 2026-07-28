France analyst views: LVMH gets tongues wagging, Morgan Stanley downgrades Veolia

Analysts are reacting to earnings releases, notably those from LVMH, Michelin, Rexel and Soitec.

Bnp Paribas : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €136 from €122.



Bénéteau : UBS reiterates its market perform rating, cutting its price target to €6.85 from €7.10.



Eutelsat Communications : Bernstein reiterates its market perform rating, raising its price target to €2.90 from €2.70.



Exail Technologies : Kepler Cheuvreux downgrades to hold from overweight, cutting its price target to €134 from €160.



Gérard Perrier Industrie : Oddo BHF initiates coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of €100.



Hermès International : CICC reiterates a market perform rating, cutting its price target to €1 800 from €1 900. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, cutting its price target to €1 850 from €1 930.



Lumibird : Portzamparc reiterates its strong buy rating, raising its price target to €35 from €34.



Lvmh : Barclays reiterates its overweight rating, raising its price target to €620 from €600. Mediobanca reiterates its market perform rating, cutting its price target to €560 from €590. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, cutting its price target to €520 from €540. Oddo BHF reiterates its outperform rating, raising its price target to €590 from €583. RBC Capital Markets reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €575 from €600. UBS reiterates its buy rating, trimming its price target to €645 from €650.



Michelin : Deutsche Bank reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €37 from €36. JP Morgan reiterates its equal-weight rating, raising its price target to €35 from €30. Jefferies reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €40 from €35.



Rexel : Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating, raising its price target to €42 from €39. Oddo BHF reiterates its neutral rating, raising its price target to €37 from €36. Oxcap Analytics reiterates its overweight rating, raising its price target to €41.60 from €40.40.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech : Bernstein reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €230 from €245.



SES : Bernstein reiterates its outperform rating, cutting its price target to €10 from €10.50. New Street Research LLP downgrades to sell from neutral, raising its price target to €6.40 from €5.40.



Soitec : JP Morgan reiterates a market perform rating, raising its price target to €98 from €92.



Stmicroelectronics : HSBC reiterates its buy rating, cutting its price target to €81 from €84.



Thales : Berenberg reiterates its hold rating, raising its price target to €275 from €265. Morgan Stanley reiterates its equal-weight rating, raising its price target to €264 from €253.



Totalenergies : Piper Sandler & Co reiterates a market perform rating, cutting its price target to $84 from $85. Zacks reiterates a market perform rating, raising its price target to $91 from $85.



Veolia Environnement : Morgan Stanley downgrades to market perform from overweight, cutting its price target to €38 from €39.