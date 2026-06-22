France Analyst Views: Morgan Stanley Turns Positive on Carrefour
As Morgan Stanley resumes coverage of Carrefour, RBC takes a trim to bioMérieux.
Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:35 am EDT
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Ayvens: BNP Paribas reiterates Outperform and raises its price target to €14 from €13.50.
bioMérieux: RBC Capital maintains its Market Perform rating and cuts its price target to €75 from €100.
Carrefour: Morgan Stanley resumes coverage at Overweight with a price target of €20.10.
Gecina: UBS maintains its Buy rating and raises its price target to €83 from €80.
Lisi: Berenberg initiates coverage at Buy with a price target of €81.
Worldline: Jefferies maintains its Buy rating and raises its price target to €17.20 from €0.40 (after the share consolidation).