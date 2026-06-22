France Analyst Views: Morgan Stanley Turns Positive on Carrefour

As Morgan Stanley resumes coverage of Carrefour, RBC takes a trim to bioMérieux.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air France-Klm: Deutsche Bank reiterates Hold and raises its price target to €11 from €9. Deutsche Bank reiterates Hold and raises its price target to €11 from €9.

Ayvens: BNP Paribas reiterates Outperform and raises its price target to €14 from €13.50.

bioMérieux: RBC Capital maintains its Market Perform rating and cuts its price target to €75 from €100.

Carrefour: Morgan Stanley resumes coverage at Overweight with a price target of €20.10.

Gecina: UBS maintains its Buy rating and raises its price target to €83 from €80.

Lisi: Berenberg initiates coverage at Buy with a price target of €81.

Worldline: Jefferies maintains its Buy rating and raises its price target to €17.20 from €0.40 (after the share consolidation).