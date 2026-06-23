France: Business Sentiment in Manufacturing Falls More Than Expected

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 03:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In June, the business sentiment index for French manufacturing fell to 100 points from 102, versus analysts' expectations for a dip to 101. The indicator is now back at its long-term average. Insee, which compiles the data, said the decline is mainly due to a sharp drop in past production. Firms' own production outlook continues the slide that began in February 2026.