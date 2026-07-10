France: consumer prices fall 0.3% in June

Inflation slowed sharply in France in June. According to Insee, consumer prices fell 0.3% month on month, after a slight 0.1% increase in May, driven by a steep drop in energy prices.

This decline is mainly due to a plunge in petroleum product prices, which led to a 4.2% drop in energy prices over the month.



Food prices also edged down (-0.3%), while prices for manufactured goods fell 0.4%. This latter move is partly explained by a calendar effect: in 2026, three days of summer sales are included in the calculation period for June inflation, compared with none last year. By contrast, services prices rose 0.5%, in line with the seasonal increase typically seen at this time of year.



Over one year, inflation came in at 1.8% in June, versus 2.4% in May, marking a clear slowdown. This deceleration primarily reflects more moderate energy prices, with the annual increase easing back to 11.0%, after 16.6% the previous month. Prices for manufactured goods also deepened their decline (-1.1% year on year), while services (+1.9%) and food (+0.9%) also cooled.



Only tobacco prices accelerated slightly, with an annual increase of 3.3%, versus 3.2% in May.