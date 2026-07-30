Final domestic demand (excluding inventories) picks up again and contributes 0.1 point to GDP growth, after -0.2 point in the first quarter. Household consumption increases slightly (+0.2%), as does consumption by general government (+0.4%). By contrast, gross fixed capital formation declines again (-0.3%).

Foreign trade's contribution to growth is positive this quarter (0.6 point after -0.8 point): exports rebound sharply (+2.6%), more than imports (+0.8%). By the same token, the contribution of inventory changes to GDP growth is negative, at -0.6 point after +0.9 point in the first quarter.

Insee also says household consumption spending on goods rises again month on month in June (+0.4% in volume terms after +0.3% in May). Energy consumption continues to increase (+1.4%) and food consumption rebounds (+0.6%), while manufactured goods consumption slips (-0.2%).

For the whole of the second quarter of 2026, household consumption of goods is almost stable (-0.1% after -0.7% in the first quarter): spending on energy declines again (-1.7% after -2.5% in the first quarter), while spending on manufactured goods accelerates markedly (+1% after +0.1%).