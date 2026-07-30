France: GDP edges up in the second quarter

Supported by both final domestic demand (excluding inventories) and foreign trade, France's gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms rose in the second quarter of 2026 (+0.2% after -0.1% in the first quarter of 2026), according to an initial estimate from Insee.

Final domestic demand (excluding inventories) picks up again and contributes 0.1 point to GDP growth, after -0.2 point in the first quarter. Household consumption increases slightly (+0.2%), as does consumption by general government (+0.4%). By contrast, gross fixed capital formation declines again (-0.3%).



Foreign trade's contribution to growth is positive this quarter (0.6 point after -0.8 point): exports rebound sharply (+2.6%), more than imports (+0.8%). By the same token, the contribution of inventory changes to GDP growth is negative, at -0.6 point after +0.9 point in the first quarter.



Insee also says household consumption spending on goods rises again month on month in June (+0.4% in volume terms after +0.3% in May). Energy consumption continues to increase (+1.4%) and food consumption rebounds (+0.6%), while manufactured goods consumption slips (-0.2%).



For the whole of the second quarter of 2026, household consumption of goods is almost stable (-0.1% after -0.7% in the first quarter): spending on energy declines again (-1.7% after -2.5% in the first quarter), while spending on manufactured goods accelerates markedly (+1% after +0.1%).