France: Private-sector activity improved in June

According to preliminary data, France's services PMI index, compiled by S&P Global, rose more than expected to 47.4 from 44.3, a three-month high, versus expectations of 45.9. The data point to a slowing in the contraction in activity.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 03:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The manufacturing PMI also beat expectations, rising to 50.7 from 49.7, compared with analysts' forecast of 50.2. By moving above the 50-point threshold, it returned to growth and even reached its highest level in two months.



Finally, the Composite PMI, which combines the previous two gauges, logically improved to 47.6 from 44.9, versus forecasts of 46. It is at its highest level in two months.



According to Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence: "After the downward revision to France's first-quarter GDP figures, which revealed a quarter-on-quarter contraction, the rebound in the French PMI, highlighted by its June flash estimate, will be welcomed with relief. However, the index continues to signal fragile economic conditions in the euro zone's second-largest economy, as the sharp intensification of inflationary pressures since the outbreak of war in the Middle East has eroded purchasing power and weighed on demand."