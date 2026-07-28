France: slight uptick in household sentiment in July
French household confidence continues to recover in July, based on INSEE's composite indicator, which rises by two points to 86, but remains below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2025).
Published on 07/28/2026 at 03:12 am EDT
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The share of households who think it is a good time to save rises again, and their view of their saving capacity, current and future, turns back up. The saving climate rebounds by five points and remains above its long-term average (100).
Households' view of future living standards in France rises sharply again, their fears about the outlook for unemployment ease markedly, and the share of those who think prices will accelerate over the next twelve months falls very sharply again.