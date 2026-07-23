France: the business climate edges up slightly in July

In July 2026, the composite business climate indicator in France, calculated from responses by business leaders in the main market sectors of activity, rises by two points to 97 and moves closer to its long-term average (100).

Insee, which publishes this survey, said the business climate indicator rises sharply in retail trade and more modestly in services and industry. It is stable in construction and declines in wholesale trade.



Meanwhile, the composite employment climate indicator in France is unchanged at 98, following its rebound in June. The June figure was also revised up by nine points, due to a methodological change intended to better reflect economic reality.