France: trade balance worse than expected
In May, France's trade balance deficit widened. It moved from 5.4 in April (revised data from a €5.6bn deficit) to €6.9bn in May. Analysts had been looking for -€5.9bn.
Published on 07/07/2026 at 02:52 am EDT
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The decline in exports in May 2026 was mainly driven by lower sales of military equipment (-€0.8bn), a payback after very strong exports in April (+€0.6bn). Exports of mechanical, electronic, and computer equipment also fell (-€0.4bn). By contrast, deliveries of transport equipment increased (+€0.2bn), notably products from the aerospace industry (+€0.5bn).
The increase in imports in May 2026 was largely due to higher purchases of transport equipment (+€0.4bn), particularly products from the automotive industry (+€0.3bn). By contrast, supplies of energy products fell in value (-€0.4bn), driven by another drop in volumes and a pullback in prices after two months of increases.