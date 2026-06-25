Franco-Nevada Corporation is benefiting from rising gold prices, letting the market drive its performance while cash flows increase and the company continues expanding through new deals.

Central banks are buying a lot of gold, and this is steadily pushing gold prices higher.

According to the World Gold Council's 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves Survey, a record 45% of central banks now plan to increase their gold holdings over the next 12 months. Central banks bought 244 tonnes net in Q1 26 alone, an annualized pace of roughly 976 tonnes, nearly double the 400–500 tonne annual average that defined the decade before 2022.

The demand for gold is accelerating, and it needs a supply chain to match.

Franco-Nevada, the Toronto-based company, operates amid this landscape. The company holds royalties and streams across 445 assets spanning seven regions, from South America to Africa. Three segments drive the business: Precious Metals, Other Mining, and Energy. The company earns production cuts without operating any mines, so rising prices show up directly in its numbers.

Price over volumes

Franco-Nevada’s Q1 26 numbers were mostly driven by soaring gold prices with some help from new assets. Revenue jumped to USD 650.7m from USD 368.4m last year (up 77% y/y). While pricing has leaped, production couldn’t keep up. Average gold prices rose to USD 4,875, up from USD 2,863 in Q1 25. But volumes only grew 8% y/y to 136,353 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) from 126,585 GEOs.

The company doesn’t control the mines, so this is exactly how the model is supposed to work: when prices go up and costs largely stay fixed, margins eventually expand. That shows up in operating leverage: operating income more than doubled to USD 577.8m, up 128% y/y from USD 253.5m.

Net income rose 123% y/y to USD 468.6m from USD 209.8m, helped by a USD 63.8m gain from the Cascabel buy-back and a tax refund tucked inside operating cash flow.

Cash tells a cleaner story. Operating cash flow rose to USD 520.4m from USD 288.9m, again boosted by a USD 49.5m Canada Revenue Agency refund. The balance sheet remains the main advantage. The company is effectively debt-free.

Over Q1 26, the company added new exposure through a few key deals: USD 250m for an i-80 Gold royalty agreement, USD 100m for a Casa Berardi stream, and USD 120m for the Bullabulling project. These moves have temporarily boosted the stock price.

Confidence, with caveats

Franco-Nevada has had a solid run, with the stock up 32% over the past 12 months. The current price of CAD 299 (USD 210.2) still sits well below the 52-week high of CAD 388.2 (USD 272.9), suggesting the market has already cooled off from a more optimistic phase, even as gold names broadly held up.

What stands out now is the multiple: the stock trades at 23.5x, based on forward FY 26 earnings, a sharp step down from its own adjusted three-year average of 38.1x. That signals either earnings are expected to do more of the heavy lifting, or that investors are no longer willing to pay the same premium for the royalty model.

The Street is still leaning positive, with 12 out of 15 analysts on a “Buy” rating and pointing to a consensus target of USD 293.3, implying a 39.6% upside. The key question is whether the lower multiple sticks. If it does, the upside case depends less on sentiment and more on execution.

Shiny, not simple

Franco-Nevada is tied to a metric it can’t control: gold prices. Gold hit an all-time high in late January 2026, crossing roughly USD 5,500 per ounce but has since pulled back sharply, with prices down around 20%-25% from those peaks as of mid-year. This clearly reverses the leverage. The company’s business model also depends on partners executing well, and that’s never guaranteed. Add in deal timing risk and the shifting market appetite for royalty premiums, and the story gets less straightforward than it first appears.