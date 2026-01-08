Gold is setting new benchmarks, with Franco-Nevada Corporation expertly surfing this wave. With record prices, strategic acquisitions and a strong royalty model, the company showcases impressive growth. For investors seeking stability in uncertain times, Franco-Nevada offers a solid strategy with reliable cash flows and promising upside potential.

Published on 01/08/2026 at 03:43 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 04:54 am EST

The dawn of 2025 has been marked by a dramatic surge in gold prices, with the precious metal first breaking through the $3,000 threshold per ounce (USD throughout article), with it now soaring to $4,481.8. This significant rise reflects global economic challenges such as persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and waning confidence in fiat currencies.

Central banks, particularly from emerging markets, are leading the charge, amassing over 8 million ounces in reserves in 2025. Meanwhile, investor demand is expected to increase by 38%, reaching 44 million ounces globally. Canada, a key player in this transformation, produced 200 tonnes of gold in 2024, representing 6.7% of global output.

Amid this gold rush, Franco-Nevada Corporation stands out as a prime investment opportunity. The Canadian royalty giant has strategically positioned itself in the precious metals market, focusing on gold, silver and platinum group metals. Franco-Nevada's asset-light model, which involves earning royalties and streams from mines at various stages of development, has proven highly effective.

With a diverse portfolio of 430 assets spread across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Australia, Franco-Nevada boasts significant holdings in major projects such as Candelaria, Antapaccay, Cobre Panama and Canadian Malartic. By integrating mining and energy segments, the company offers a unique blend of stability and exposure to top-tier projects, providing a compelling advantage in volatile markets.

Golden quarter

Franco-Nevada's Q3 25 numbers tell a clear story of strong performance. Revenue jumped 77% y/y to $487.7m, driven by higher gold prices, solid operations, new acquisitions, and sales of Cobre Panama copper stockpiles. In addition, six acquisitions positioned the company for future growth while boosting gold exposure. The company sold 138,772 GEOs, up 26% from last year.

Propelled by record revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA rose 81% y/y to $427.3m. Net income increased 88.3% y/y to $287.5m, lifting EPS 88.6% y/y to $1.5. These results highlight Franco-Nevada's reliable royalty model delivering shareholder value amid rising gold prices.

Building on its Q3 25 performance, Franco-Nevada has plotted a bold path for investors. By 2028, projecting its gold and silver output (Precious Metal GEOs) to jump by 18% to 420,000–440,000 GEOs, while total output (Total GEOs) is estimated to grow by 15% to 495,000–525,000 GEOs.

On the other hand, Cobre Panama could add a thrilling 130,000–150,000 GEOs yearly as a bonus bet. Fresh mines like Valentine, Stibnite, and Eskay Creek, plus boosts at Candelaria and Magino, craft a steady-yet-exciting story of reliable growth.

Riding high

Riding a wave of record momentum, Franco-Nevada has experienced remarkable growth over the past 12 months, delivering impressive stock returns of 65.5% and boosting its market value to a robust $41bn. The company remains committed to its dividend tradition, maintaining an adjusted yield of approximately 1% and aiming for a similar average in the coming years.

Trading at a compelling P/E ratio of 27.9x based on 2026 earnings, which is significantly below its three-year average of 38.1x, Franco-Nevada presents an attractive opportunity for value seekers.

Adding to the allure, analysts are fairly optimistic, with 10 having 'Buy' ratings on the stock, while six are on 'Hold', with an average target price of $252.2. This suggests 18.6% upside potential at presnt, reinforcing positive sentiment for the company's future prospects.

Rewards & Risks

In the glittering saga of Franco-Nevada, recent wins paint a portrait of resilience and promise, a royalty titan thriving amid gold's relentless ascent. Its asset-light model has masterfully converted market tailwinds into steady cash streams, proving the royalty blueprint's enduring power in volatile times.

Yet, shadows linger: the unpredictable restart of Cobre Panama overhangs, while operational hiccups, commodity price swings, and geopolitical ripples test even the sturdiest portfolios. Regulatory scrutiny and environmental headwinds add further layers of complexity. However, Franco-Nevada's diversified empire and prudent capital deployment position it to weather storms and seize opportunities, offering investors a compelling blend of stability and growth potential in gold's golden era.