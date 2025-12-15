GTT announces the appointment of François Michel as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026, a decision taken unanimously by its Board of Directors, which will enable the group to return to separate governance.



His candidacy was selected for "his managerial experience, his mastery of the technological challenges specific to GTT and its sector, as well as for his strategic vision," according to the specialist in LNG containment technologies.



Since 2022, François Michel has been Chief Executive Officer of John Cockerill, a technology group active in energy, defense, green hydrogen, metallurgy, and industrial services.



In his new role, he will be responsible for continuing to implement GTT's strategy, strengthening technological innovation and operational excellence, while supporting its diversification and development efforts.