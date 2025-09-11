Fraport welcomed 6.3 million passengers at its main Frankfurt airport in August, an increase of 4.1% compared to the previous year, the German airport operator announced on Thursday.



In a press release, the group said it benefited from solid traffic at its hub during the summer vacation period, with passenger numbers peaking at 221,360 on Sunday, August 3.



Fraport explained that traditional European destinations contributed significantly to this growth, particularly Italy (+17.9%), Greece (+13%), and France (+7.5%), but other less exotic routes to Northern and Central Europe were also popular, starting with Norway (+21.8%) and the Czech Republic (+34.7%).



On long-haul flights, the resumption of connections to the Middle East strongly stimulated demand, particularly to Lebanon (+197.8%) and Israel (+189.2%)



Asia also showed sustained momentum, driven by destinations such as Thailand (+43%).



Meanwhile, cargo volumes handled in Frankfurt inched up 1% in August to 174,388 metric tons, Fraport says.