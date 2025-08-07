Jefferies has upgraded its recommendation on Fraport shares from 'underperform' to 'hold' with a target price raised from €52 to €70 (cp: €74.5, +4.9%), increasing the implied multiple for Frankfurt Airport by around 10% and its EBITDA estimates by 2%-3%.



As FCF visibility improves, headwinds on revenue are more than offset by tighter control of capital expenditure and the approaching FCF inflection point, the broker acknowledges.



We remain cautious on traffic and costs, particularly for 2026, where we are below consensus, but we see few catalysts to outweigh the FCF momentum at this stage, it adds.