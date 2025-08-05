Fraport reported quarterly results in line with expectations on Tuesday and confirmed its annual targets, but the fact that the German airport operator returned to positive free cash flow seemed to overshadow them, reassuring the market.



The Frankfurt airport operator today announced that it had recorded a 7.3% increase in revenue to €1.9bn in Q2, giving an operating result (EBITDA) of €561.2m, down 1% year-on-year.



Net profit remained stable overall at €98.6m.



While these results are relatively in line with expectations, its free cash flow returned to positive territory in Q2 at €28.5m, compared with -€226.9m a year earlier, due to the completion of investments related to the expansion of its airports in Frankfurt, Lima (Peru) and Antalya (Turkey).



For 2025, Fraport still expects to record a modest increase in EBITDA with net income remaining stable or declining slightly.



Following this announcement, Fraport shares rose 4.6% on Tuesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, bringing their gains since the beginning of the year to more than 15%.





