On Wednesday Fraport announced that it welcomed 6.1 million passengers at Frankfurt Airport in July, up 1.6% year-on-year thanks to strong demand for flights to Greece, Italy, and Spain.



On intercontinental routes, the airport operator said it benefited particularly from strong demand for flights to Thailand and East Africa.



In terms of freight, cargo volumes rose by 3.7% to 179,055 metric tons last month.



Across all its airports, Fraport's traffic increased by 4.6% to 22.9 million passengers in July, driven by Ljubljana (+12.2%) and Lima (+5.4%), but above all by its Brazilian airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre, where traffic skyrocketed 96.9% in July, thanks to a favorable base effect, as July 2024 had been marked by major flooding.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday morning following the release of these figures.