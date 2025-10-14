Frankfurt Airport welcomed approximately 6 million passengers in September 2025, up 2.2% y-o-y.
In the first nine months of the year, Frankfurt recorded a cumulative total of approximately 47.6 million passengers, up 1.8% compared to the same period in 2024.
Freight traffic in Frankfurt, which includes air freight and air mail, rose slightly by 0.6% y-o-y to 170,505 tons in September 2025.
The majority of Fraport Group airports worldwide also recorded passenger growth in September 2025.
The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport rose to approximately 20.5 million in September 2025, up 5.3% compared to the same month last year.
Published on 10/14/2025 at 04:24 am EDT
