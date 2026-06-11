Frasers Group offers to buy out Hugo Boss for nearly EUR2bn

Frasers Group, the British retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, has announced an offer to buy out Hugo Boss in a deal worth approximately EUR2bn. Already the largest shareholder in the German group, Frasers is offering EUR38 cash per share for shares that it does not yet own. The offer represents a 4.3% premium over the last closing price and values Hugo Boss at nearly EUR1.978bn.

This move comes as Hugo Boss navigates a challenging period marked by slowing sales and a prolonged decline in its share price, which is now roughly half its level of three years ago. Six months ago, the company launched a new strategy aimed at modernizing its store network, streamlining its product portfolio, and strengthening its presence in womenswear to reignite growth.



Frasers explained that it intends to facilitate further investment in Hugo Boss by taking full control of the group. The British retailer also reaffirmed its support for CEO Daniel Grieder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stephan Sturm. This stance contrasts with the criticisms Frasers leveled against the latter last year, illustrating a rapprochement between the entities as part of this transaction.