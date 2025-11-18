Freelance.com reported revenue of EUR249.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 3% increase overall, though organic growth declined by 2%. Of this total, EUR180.5 million was generated in France (down 3% organically), while international operations contributed EUR68.6 million (up 2% organically).

"The challenging economic environment continues to weigh on the organic growth of our French wage portage and intermediation activities," stated the human resources services group.

The acquisition of Prium, combined with more favorable momentum internationally despite ongoing market uncertainties, has enabled the group to achieve consolidated growth over the period.

With third-quarter performance in line with the trend set in the first half, Freelance.com's cumulative revenue as of the end of September 2025 reached EUR779.3 million, up 3% in total (down 3% organically).