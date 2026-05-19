Revenue in France rose 2% to 199.5 million euros (+3% organic), as wage portage and intermediation activities saw a slight rebound in volume linked to the gradual recovery in client demand for external talent.

International revenue increased by 7% to 75.7 million euros (+4% organic at constant exchange rates), as the group maintained its growth trajectory despite intensifying competition in the Swiss market.

'In a geopolitical and macroeconomic environment that remains uncertain, we remain cautious regarding organic growth prospects for 2026', stated the group, which specializes in Talent as a Service (TaaS) solutions.