Freelance.com reports 4% revenue growth in Q1

Freelance.com posted first-quarter 2026 revenue of 275.3 million euros, up 4% compared to the same period in 2025 (+4% on both a reported and organic basis), with growth driven by both domestic and international markets.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue in France rose 2% to 199.5 million euros (+3% organic), as wage portage and intermediation activities saw a slight rebound in volume linked to the gradual recovery in client demand for external talent.



International revenue increased by 7% to 75.7 million euros (+4% organic at constant exchange rates), as the group maintained its growth trajectory despite intensifying competition in the Swiss market.



'In a geopolitical and macroeconomic environment that remains uncertain, we remain cautious regarding organic growth prospects for 2026', stated the group, which specializes in Talent as a Service (TaaS) solutions.