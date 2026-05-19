Freelance.com posted first-quarter 2026 revenue of 275.3 million euros, up 4% compared to the same period in 2025 (+4% on both a reported and organic basis), with growth driven by both domestic and international markets.
Revenue in France rose 2% to 199.5 million euros (+3% organic), as wage portage and intermediation activities saw a slight rebound in volume linked to the gradual recovery in client demand for external talent.
International revenue increased by 7% to 75.7 million euros (+4% organic at constant exchange rates), as the group maintained its growth trajectory despite intensifying competition in the Swiss market.
'In a geopolitical and macroeconomic environment that remains uncertain, we remain cautious regarding organic growth prospects for 2026', stated the group, which specializes in Talent as a Service (TaaS) solutions.
Freelance.com specializes in providing intellectual services to large businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, and independent entrepreneurs. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- salary contracting (50.7%): the group offers independent workers the possibility of obtaining employee status, taking complete charge of their administrative, tax, legal, and corporate affairs;
- free-lance service (48.9%): services provided in the fields of computers (information system development and implementation, network architecture configuration, integration of ERP solutions, Internet technology design and implementation), consulting, marketing, communication and formation via more than 150,000 independent consultants. Moreover, Freelance.com develops operates an automated marketplace intended to connect computer service providers (computer service companies, consulting firms, etc.) with each other in order to optimize the management of their contracts with each other;
- other (0.4%).
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