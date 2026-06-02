French Analyst Ratings: Abivax sparks debate, Nexans remains a favorite

Abivax's clinical trial results have triggered sharply contrasting reactions. Elsewhere, price targets are being adjusted for Capgemini, Nexans, Soitec, and Sodexo.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Abivax: Citizens maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from USD 131 to USD 187. Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold and slashes the price target from USD 160 to USD 90. Kempen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 125 to EUR 160. Kempen maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from USD 150 to USD 185. Morgan Stanley remains overweight with a price target reduced from USD 145 to USD 132. Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from USD 140 to USD 135 (USD prices refer to the US-listed shares).



Atos: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 66.10 to EUR 69.80.



Capgemini: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 140 to EUR 125.



Dassault Aviation: Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 340 to EUR 330.



Eiffage: UBS maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 145 to EUR 144.



Elior Group: Bernstein maintains its underperform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 3 to EUR 1.90.



Nexans: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 170 to EUR 190.



SES: Barclays remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 6 to EUR 8.80. New Street Research downgrades from neutral to sell with a price target of EUR 5.60.



Sodexo: Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 43.30 to EUR 42.20.



Soitec: JP Morgan remains at neutral with a price target reduced from EUR 150 to EUR 130.