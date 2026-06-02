French Analyst Ratings: Abivax sparks debate, Nexans remains a favorite
Abivax's clinical trial results have triggered sharply contrasting reactions. Elsewhere, price targets are being adjusted for Capgemini, Nexans, Soitec, and Sodexo.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:39 am EDT
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Atos: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 66.10 to EUR 69.80.
Capgemini: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 140 to EUR 125.
Dassault Aviation: Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 340 to EUR 330.
Eiffage: UBS maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 145 to EUR 144.
Elior Group: Bernstein maintains its underperform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 3 to EUR 1.90.
Nexans: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 170 to EUR 190.
SES: Barclays remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 6 to EUR 8.80. New Street Research downgrades from neutral to sell with a price target of EUR 5.60.
Sodexo: Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 43.30 to EUR 42.20.
Soitec: JP Morgan remains at neutral with a price target reduced from EUR 150 to EUR 130.