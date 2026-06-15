French Analyst Ratings: Amundi, Axa, and Soitec Lead the Week

Goldman Sachs adjusts its outlook on Amundi, Eurazeo, and Euronext, while UBS weighs in on Soitec and Unibail.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/15/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Amundi: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from €88 to €90.



Axa: Berenberg maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from €57.40 to €77.10.



Eramet: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains an accumulate rating with a price target reduced from €60.40 to €59.90.



Eurazeo: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from €70 to €69.



Euronext: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from €153 to €154.



Soitec: UBS downgrades from neutral to sell with a price target raised from €26 to €85.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: UBS maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from €105 to €100.