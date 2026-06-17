French Analyst Ratings: Barclays Resumes Coverage on Orange, DB Raises Euronext Target

Today's selection features Antin, Euronext, BioMérieux, Orange, and Vallourec.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/17/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating, lowering its price target from €12 to €11.50.



Biomérieux: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating, lowering its price target from €81 to €78.



Euronext: Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy recommendation and raises its price target from €170 to €180.



Orange: Barclays resumes coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of €17.



Vallourec: Bernstein maintains an Outperform rating, lowering its price target from €29 to €28.