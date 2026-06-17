Antin Infrastructure Partners: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating, lowering its price target from €12 to €11.50.

Biomérieux: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating, lowering its price target from €81 to €78.

Euronext: Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy recommendation and raises its price target from €170 to €180.

Orange: Barclays resumes coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of €17.

Vallourec: Bernstein maintains an Outperform rating, lowering its price target from €29 to €28.