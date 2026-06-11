French Analyst Ratings: Berenberg cuts price targets on LVMH, Hermès and Kering

Berenberg is adopting a cautious stance on the luxury sector, questioning its ability 'to return to historical growth rates of 6% to 7% per year' and expressing a preference for 'absolute luxury' over 'aspirational luxury' brands.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/11/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Alstom: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 20 to EUR 19.



Edenred: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 22.20 to EUR 22.40.



Euronext: Citi maintains its Neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 153 to EUR 155. Citi remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 153 to EUR 155. Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its Neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 148 to EUR 151.



Hermès: Berenberg remains at Buy with a price target reduced from EUR 2,600 to EUR 1,850.



Kering: Berenberg remains at Sell with a price target reduced from EUR 190 to EUR 175.



LVMH: Berenberg remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 560 to EUR 420.



Voltalia: Morgan Stanley downgrades from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from EUR 8 to EUR 7.