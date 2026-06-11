Alstom: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 20 to EUR 19.

Edenred: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 22.20 to EUR 22.40.

Euronext: Citi maintains its Neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 153 to EUR 155. Citi remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 153 to EUR 155. Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its Neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 148 to EUR 151.

Hermès: Berenberg remains at Buy with a price target reduced from EUR 2,600 to EUR 1,850.

Kering: Berenberg remains at Sell with a price target reduced from EUR 190 to EUR 175.

LVMH: Berenberg remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 560 to EUR 420.

Voltalia: Morgan Stanley downgrades from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from EUR 8 to EUR 7.