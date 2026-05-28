Airbus: Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight rating with a price target lowered from EUR 230 to EUR 227.

Crédit Agricole: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 19.50 to EUR 18.30.

Elior Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 2.95 to EUR 2.

Eramet: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 61 to EUR 63.

Euronext: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 116 to EUR 120.

L'Oréal: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from EUR 374 to EUR 435.

STMicroelectronics: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 52 to EUR 74. Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 46 to EUR 74.

X-Fab Silicon Foundries: KBC Securities downgrades from hold to reduce with a price target raised from EUR 6 to EUR 8.