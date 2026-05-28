French Analyst Ratings: Berenberg upgrades L'Oréal to buy, price targets raised for STM

Berenberg has turned bullish on L'Oréal, arguing that while the group's growth is at a turning point, it should overcome short-term concerns and remains well-positioned in the global beauty market.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/28/2026 at 02:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus: Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight rating with a price target lowered from EUR 230 to EUR 227.



Crédit Agricole: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform rating and cuts the price target from EUR 19.50 to EUR 18.30.



Elior Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 2.95 to EUR 2.



Eramet: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 61 to EUR 63.



Euronext: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 116 to EUR 120.



L'Oréal: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from EUR 374 to EUR 435.



STMicroelectronics: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 52 to EUR 74. Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 46 to EUR 74.



X-Fab Silicon Foundries: KBC Securities downgrades from hold to reduce with a price target raised from EUR 6 to EUR 8.